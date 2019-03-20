Superstar Mahesh Babu To Have An Interesting Connect With Thalapathy Vijay? [DETAILS INSIDE]

After Maharshi, the 25th film of Superstar Mahesh Babu, he is expected to team up with director Anil Ravipudi, who delivered a huge blockbuster recently, F2 that released during Sankranti.

A whole lot of updates have been doing the rounds regarding the film as well as the star cast even though an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made by the makers. Now, a few unconfirmed reports have also come up regarding the storyline as well as the role played by Mahesh Babu in this film.

Some of the reports claim that Mahesh Babu would be seen playing the role of a military officer in this yet-to-be-titled movie. If reports are to be believed, the story of the film revolves around his visit to his hometown during a vacation and the events that the character encounters.

The reports also suggest that the film has sequences to showcase the patriotic angle of Mahesh Babu's character. Interestingly, in the Tamil movie Thuppaakki, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the star had played the role of a military officer, who comes back to his hometown during the vacaion.

It has also been mentioned that the film will have the trademark comedy sequences like that of Anil Ravipudi's previous films.

Well, let us wait for the official announcement regarding the project as well as the further updates to get a clear picture regarding all these.

(Source: Cinejosh)