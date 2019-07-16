English
    'I Used To Get Furious At Pawan Kalyan During The Shoot Of Our Movie'

    By
    |

    Last year, actor Pawan Kalyan received a big shock when his much-hyped Agnyaathavaasi crashed at the box office after opening on a good note. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, never clicked with a vast section of the audience and this affected its collections once the initial buzz died down. To make matters worse, most critics slammed it, which resulted in a negative WOM. Now, the 'Power Star' is back in the limelight for a rather sweet reason.

    A Sweet Revelation

    During a recent interview, actress Supriya Yarlagadda opened up about working with PK in his debut movie Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi and made a few sweet revelations about the mass hero. She said that PK used to feel very nervous during the shoot of the movie.

    "Pawan used to be extremely shy and get tensed about the film result as it happened to be his debut film. I never felt in that manner," she added.

    PK Did Not Like It

    Supriya also revealed that Pawan Kalyan did not like the fact that she needed numerous takes for a single scene despite being ANR's granddaughter, which made her furious. She added that she often quarrelled with PK during the shoot of the movie.

    Her Exact Words

    "All the heroes used to wear cooling glasses, have long moustache and under these circumstances, I wondered what expressions they can show in close shots. Due to that above fact, unable to read their expressions, I used to take four to five takes for a single shot. This made many comment seeing her, how can ANR's granddaughter take so many takes. Pawan used to see in such a manner that how can ANR's granddaughter take so many takes for a single scene and this always used to make me furious. I always used to quarrel with him teasing him to do the scenes without cooling glasses so that I can read your expressions." (sic)

    The Road Ahead...

    Supriya, who was last seen in the highly-successful Goodachari, is yet to announce her next movie. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has put his Tollywood career on hold and turned his attention to his political commitments.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
