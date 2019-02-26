Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu And Others Laud IAF For Avenging Pulwama Terror Attack With Surgical Strike 2.0

On Thursday(February 14, 2019), as many as 40 Central Reserve Police Forces(CRPF) personnel lost their lives when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of vehicles near Pulwama. As expected, the terror attacks left countless Indian heart-broken and grabbed a lot of International attention. Earlier today(February 26, 2019), India took revenge for the cowardly attack and carried out air strikes in Pakistan. Apparently, there were over 200 causalities in the air strikes which were carried out at 3:30 AM using 12 Mirage 2,000 fighter jets.

The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a notable terror camp on the other side of the Line of Control and wrecked it completely.

The move has proved that India will not take an attack lying down and send a strong message to Pakistan. Several stars have praised the Indian government for 'Surgical Strike 2.0'

Actress Samantha Akkineni said that the response was the right way of ending a war.

No starting wars but ending it like 🙌🙌🙏🙏 #IndianAirForce 🇮🇳 #JaiHind — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2019

Mahesh Babu said that he was proud of the Air Forces and congratulated its brave pilots.

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2019

Jr NTR hailed India for coming up with a 'fitting reply' to the Pulwama Attacks.

Our country gives a fitting reply. #IndiaStrikesBack . Salute to the Indian Air Force #JaiHind — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 26, 2019

Here are some for Tweets

Salute to the #IndianAirforce 🙏🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud 🙏 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) February 26, 2019

It is good to see stars speaking on this burning issue and supporting the motherland.