English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Suriya Talks About Maharshi: His Words Would Give Goosebumps To Mahesh Babu Fans!

    By
    |

    Maharshi is continuing its good run in the theatres. Meanwhile, Suriya, who enjoys a very good fan base in the Telugu speaking regions as well is coming up with his upcoming movie NGK, which would be releasing this Friday (May 31, 2019).

    Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has been lauded by all and now, Suriya himself has spoken highly about the movie. It was in a recent interview programme in connection with NGK's release that he revealed that he watched Maharshi.

    Suriya Talks About Maharshi: His Words Would Give Goosebumps To Mahesh Babu Fans!

    "Maharshi was very good. Vamshi Garu, I have not spoken to you in person. I would like to say in front of everyone that I loved the movie", Suriya said during the interview. He also opened up about the wonderful experience that he had while watching the film in Chennai. "I saw this film in Chennai with a full gallery. What a cinematic experience you all gave. It was a very pleasant experience and it didn't look like a long movie at all. How many layers, how many variations and how many stories in the film", said the NGK actor.

    Suriya also spoke about the good trend that Maharshi has sparked up on social media that many people have gone back to farming. He was full of praises for the emotion that the film has given.

    READ: Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 19): Mahesh Babu's Movie Remains Fairly Stable

    More SURIYA News

    Read more about: suriya maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue