Suriya Talks About Maharshi: His Words Would Give Goosebumps To Mahesh Babu Fans!

Maharshi is continuing its good run in the theatres. Meanwhile, Suriya, who enjoys a very good fan base in the Telugu speaking regions as well is coming up with his upcoming movie NGK, which would be releasing this Friday (May 31, 2019).

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has been lauded by all and now, Suriya himself has spoken highly about the movie. It was in a recent interview programme in connection with NGK's release that he revealed that he watched Maharshi.

"Maharshi was very good. Vamshi Garu, I have not spoken to you in person. I would like to say in front of everyone that I loved the movie", Suriya said during the interview. He also opened up about the wonderful experience that he had while watching the film in Chennai. "I saw this film in Chennai with a full gallery. What a cinematic experience you all gave. It was a very pleasant experience and it didn't look like a long movie at all. How many layers, how many variations and how many stories in the film", said the NGK actor.

Suriya also spoke about the good trend that Maharshi has sparked up on social media that many people have gone back to farming. He was full of praises for the emotion that the film has given.

