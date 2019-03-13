Swathi Naidu First Night Controversy: Sri Reddy Makes An NSFW Remark About The Issue

Sri Reddy Defends Swathi Naidu

In her hard-hitting post, the feisty starlet said that the anchor had no right to ask such an insensitive question and added that Swathi's husband was clearly not comfortable talking about the issue.

Her Exact Words

"Congratulations swathi garu,I respect you always..and I am happy that you hv got married..recently saw ur interview with your husband,that fu*kin ba*tard anchor keep on asking about 1st night..I could have kill him,if I see him slap guarantee from my side..don't entertain such bastards..stop that dirty field if possible..I saw lot of inconvenience In your husband's face..if anchors do over acting,I el not bare mind it with swathi garu..take care of him..respect and love u.."(sic).

Not A first..

These are some strong words and might ruffle a few feathers. Interestingly, this is not the first time Sri Reddy has spoken out in favour of someone, A few months ago, she had praised singer Chinmayi and supported the 'Me Too' moment.

About Swathi's Marriage

In case you did not know, Swathi married her boyfriend after being in a live-in relationship with him for a few months. In an earlier interview, she had said that her husband is cool with her doing bold films even after marriage.