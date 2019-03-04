Swathi Naidu To Continue Doing Adult Films Despite Marriage, Talks About Her Live-in Relationship

Actress Swathi Naidu, who has become quite popular owing to her bold adult movies, got married to friend Avinash on February 23, 2019 and began a new chapter in life. During a recent interaction with the media, the daring lady opened up about her marriage and future plans. Addressing her fans, she said that will continue doing bold adult films even after her marriage and added that her husband respects her decision.

Justifying the big decision, she said that there is nothing wrong in doing adult films as it is her profession. She further added that just like there is nothing wrong in a spokesperson wearing shorts while playing, there is nothing objectionable about her doing intimate scenes during a shoot.

Spilling the beans on her love story, Swathi said that she was in a live-in relationship with Avinash for nearly eight months before she took the decision to walk down the aisle.

Swathi also revealed that her parents were unhappy about her relationship but changed their mind as she is their only daughter. According to the outspoken actress, Avinash's parents too were against the marriage. However, he decided to marry her when she asked him whether he loved her or not.

It seems that Swathi has found true love and a supportive partner in Avinash. We wish her good luck and hope that she continues living life on her own terms.