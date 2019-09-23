English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Censor Report: Chiranjeevi Starrer Gets U/A Certificate

    By
    |

    Chiranjeevi, last seen in the mass hit Khaidi No 150, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Sye Raa, marking his return to the big screen after a two-year break. The film, shot against an impressive budget, has grabbed plenty of attention due to its intense trailer, which is a positive sign. Here is a major update about the Ram Charan-produced magnum opus. In an exciting development, Sye Raa has completed censor formalities with a 'U/A' certificate.

    Sye Raa features a grand war sequence and a fair deal of violence, which explains why it failed to get a clean 'U' certificate. It remains to be seen whether the 'U/A' rating affects its collections in the long run.

    Sye Raa Censor Report: Chiranjeevi Starrer Gets UA Certificate

    In case, you did not know, Sye Raa is a period-drama that features Chiranjeevi in the role of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy while highlighting the dark side of the British era. Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiru in the film, which has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

    Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Niharika, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan too are a part of Sye Raa.

    Sye is slated to hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2).

    More SYE RAA News

    Read more about: sye raa chiranjeevi
    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue