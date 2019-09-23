Sye Raa Censor Report: Chiranjeevi Starrer Gets U/A Certificate

Chiranjeevi, last seen in the mass hit Khaidi No 150, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Sye Raa, marking his return to the big screen after a two-year break. The film, shot against an impressive budget, has grabbed plenty of attention due to its intense trailer, which is a positive sign. Here is a major update about the Ram Charan-produced magnum opus. In an exciting development, Sye Raa has completed censor formalities with a 'U/A' certificate.

Sye Raa features a grand war sequence and a fair deal of violence, which explains why it failed to get a clean 'U' certificate. It remains to be seen whether the 'U/A' rating affects its collections in the long run.

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa is a period-drama that features Chiranjeevi in the role of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy while highlighting the dark side of the British era. Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiru in the film, which has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Niharika, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan too are a part of Sye Raa.

Sye is slated to hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2).