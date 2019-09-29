Chiranjeevi Ignored My Advice, Amitabh Bachchan Makes Big Revelation

Chiranjeevi, the one and only 'Megastar' of Telugu cinema, is gearing up for the release of Sye Raa, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, features the mass hero in a powerful new avatar, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Now, here is some big news for Chiranjeevi fans. During a recent interview, Chiru's Sye Raa co-star and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he had asked the Tollywood legend to refrain from entering politics, and added that the Gang Leader star simply ignored his suggestion.

"I gave many advices to Chiranjeevi. However he did not implement even one of them. I advised him not to enter into politics but he did not follow it. During those days even I entered politics and faced lot of troubles. No one should face the troubles I underwent," (sic) said Amitabh Bachchan.

This is a big revelation, which highlights a different side of Chiranjeevi's personality.

Coming back to Sye Raa, it is a period-drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' hero, highlighting the darkest side of the British rule. It features a grand war scene, which is an integral part of the narrative.

Sye Raa features 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the leading ladies opposite Chiranjeevi, which has grabbed a great deal of attention. Sudeep, 'Mega Princess' Niharika, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

Sye Raa will hit screens on October 2, 2019 in five languages (Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil), which means the stakes are pretty high.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has already finalized his next movie. After Sye Raa releases, he will begin work on a film with Koratala Siva, being referred to as Chiru 152. The film might feature Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leading lady opposite Tollywood's boss.

