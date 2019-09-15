Sye Raa Climax Leaked: Chiranjeevi Fans In For A Shock

Sye Raa Climax Leaked

According to reports, Chiranjeevi's character Narasimha Reddy will be killed in the climax sequence of Sye Raa, which might leave fans heartbroken. Confirming this, a source told a leading daily that the death scene is likely to leave the audience spellbound due to its emotional intensity.

The Exact Words

"Freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy is killed by the British after a fierce battle, and the body is kept with his assistants and family on a hill for nearly one month. And director Surender Reddy shot this scene in an intense manner."

Sye Raa ‘Belongs’ To Chiranjeevi

The source also confirmed that even though Sye Raa is a multi-starrer, Chiranjeevi is the focal point of the magnum opus. In fact, it can even be said that the film ‘belongs' to Tollywood's resident ‘Megastar'. If this in indeed the case, Sye Raa is likely to be delight for ‘Mega fans'.

A stellar Cast

Sye Raa features Nayanthara and Baahubali beauty Tamannaah Bhatiua as the leading ladies opposte Chiranjeevi. Actors Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Niharika, Jagapathi Babu, Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast. Sye Raa will hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, which makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

What’s Next For Chiranjeevi?

Once Sye Raa hits screens, Chiranjeevi is likely to begin work on Chiru 152, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. The film might feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead, however, this has not been confirmed yet.