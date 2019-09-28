English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa First Review: Chiranjeevi's Movie Is A 'Marvellous Cinematic Experience'

    By
    |

    Sye Raa, featuring the legendary Chiranjeevi in the lead, is set to arrive in theatres this Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The film, helmed by noted filmmaker Surender Reddy, marks Megastar's return to the big screen after a hiatus, which might help it open well at the box office. Now, here is some big news for Chiru fans. The Sye Raa first review is out, and it seems that the magnum opus is an absolute classic.

    Sye Raa First Review

    Sye Raa First Review

    Praising Sye Raa, journalist Umair Sandhu said it is a 'marvellous cinematic experience' and opined that the period drama is bound to give fans plenty of goosebumps. He added, unlike the Baahubali series, Chiranjeevi's movie is based on a true story, which makes it even more remarkable.

    His Exact Words

    His Exact Words

    "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy will give you Goosebumps & Emotions Ride !! What a Marvellous Cinematic Experience. #Baahubali Series was a fiction but its made on true events !! #SyeRaa will SMASH All Historic Records in AP & #Chiranjeevi Fans will go gaga over him," (sic)

    About Chiranjeevi

    About Chiranjeevi

    Talking about Chiranjeevi's performance in Sye Raa, Umair Sandhu said that the veteran actor has proved his mettle, and might bag a National award for his stellar act.

    "Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #SyraaNarashimaReddy & Totally SPEECHLESS !! STANDING OVATION by me 👏👏👏👏 ! BLOCKBUSTER HIT. National Award waiting for #Chiranjeevi ! He gave Lifetime Performance in #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy ! #SyeRaa," tweeted Umair Sandhu. (sic)

    About Sye Raa

    About Sye Raa

    Sye Raa, shot against a grand budget, revolves around the exploits of a freedom fighter while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. Tamannaah aand 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Amitabh Bachchan, 'Mega Princess' Niharika and Vijay Sethupathi too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Sye Raa? Comments, please!

    More SYE RAA News

    Read more about: sye raa chiranjeevi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue