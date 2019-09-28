Sye Raa First Review: Chiranjeevi's Movie Is A 'Marvellous Cinematic Experience'

Sye Raa First Review

Praising Sye Raa, journalist Umair Sandhu said it is a 'marvellous cinematic experience' and opined that the period drama is bound to give fans plenty of goosebumps. He added, unlike the Baahubali series, Chiranjeevi's movie is based on a true story, which makes it even more remarkable.

His Exact Words

"#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy will give you Goosebumps & Emotions Ride !! What a Marvellous Cinematic Experience. #Baahubali Series was a fiction but its made on true events !! #SyeRaa will SMASH All Historic Records in AP & #Chiranjeevi Fans will go gaga over him," (sic)

About Chiranjeevi

Talking about Chiranjeevi's performance in Sye Raa, Umair Sandhu said that the veteran actor has proved his mettle, and might bag a National award for his stellar act.

"Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #SyraaNarashimaReddy & Totally SPEECHLESS !! STANDING OVATION by me 👏👏👏👏 ! BLOCKBUSTER HIT. National Award waiting for #Chiranjeevi ! He gave Lifetime Performance in #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy ! #SyeRaa," tweeted Umair Sandhu. (sic)

About Sye Raa

Sye Raa, shot against a grand budget, revolves around the exploits of a freedom fighter while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. Tamannaah aand 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie, which has grabbed plenty of attention. Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Amitabh Bachchan, 'Mega Princess' Niharika and Vijay Sethupathi too are a part of the cast.