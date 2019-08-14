Sye Raa's Making Video Is Out; Tremendous Sneak Peek Will Leave You Asking For More!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's team has unveiled a special gift in the form of the making video, which is now out in the online circuits. Sye Raa making video hit the online circuits at 3:45 PM and it has been released through the official YouTube channel of Konidela Productions. Take a look at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy making video here.

"It took us two years to bring #MegastarChiranjeevi's #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy to life! Here's a sneak peek in to the World Of #SyeRaa. Teaser on August 20th.", the makers of the film wrote on Twitter while releasing the making video of Sye Raa.

The making video is a fascinating one that shows the huge effort that the team has put in for the magnum opus. The film assures to be a visual spectacle that would take Telugu cinema to another level. The team also has announced that the new teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be releasing on August 20, 2019.

It was yesterday (August 13, 2019) that team Sye Raa came up with an announcement regarding the making video of the movie. The audiences were eagerly waiting for a major surprise and the team has delivered the desirables.

The promotions for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have been spot-on and the team earlier unveiled the character posters of the film on various special days. Now, the wait is for the arrival of the much-awaited trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which would throw more light on the movie. Earlier, the team had come up with a fascinating teaser of the film, which did take the online circuits by storm. The trailer of the film is also expected to create a similar response. Let us wait and see what's in store.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been directed by Surinder Reddy and Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the title character in this film. Nayanthara and Tamannaah will be seen donning the role of the leading ladies. Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep etc., are also a part of the star cast.