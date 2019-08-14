Sye Raa's Making Video To Release At 3:45 PM Today!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's team is all set to unveil a big surprise for audiences as the much-awaited making video of the movie will be released today. Reportedly, the making video will hit online circuits at 3:45 PM this afternoon and it will be released through the official YouTube channel of the film's production banner.

It was yesterday (August 13, 2019) that team Sye Raa came up with an announcement regarding the making video of the movie. The audiences were eagerly waiting for a major surprise and the team has delivered the desirables.

The promotions for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have been spot-on and the team earlier unveiled the character posters of the film on various special days. Now, the wait is for the arrival of the much-awaited trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which would throw more light on the movie. Earlier, the team had come up with a fascinating teaser of the film, which did take the online circuits by storm. The trailer of the film is also expected to create a similar response. Let us wait and see what's in store.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been directed by Surinder Reddy and Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the title character in this film. Nayanthara and Tamannaah will be seen donning the role of the leading ladies. Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep etc., are also a part of the star cast.