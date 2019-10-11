Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy 9 Days Box Office Collections (AP And TS): Set To Overtake Rangasthalam!

An Inevitable Drop In Collections

After enjoying a grand run during the holidays, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy faced an inevitable drop in the collections on Thursday. However, the film continued to register impressive occupancy rates for the evening shows across AP/TS centres.

Day 9 Collections

If the reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 3.5 crore from AP/TS regions on its ninth day.

9 Days Collections

Well, reports suggest that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has already gone past the 90-crore mark at AP/TS box office. After completing nine days of its run in theatres, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected around Rs 94-crore share from AP/TS box office.

All Set To Overtake Rangasthalam?

If the above figures are anything to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to overtake Rangasthalam to take over the non-Baahubali record for Telugu movie with maximum share. Rangasthalam had reportedly fetched a share of around Rs 95-crore in its final run. It seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will overtake those figures today itself.