      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy 9 Days Box Office Collections (AP And TS): Set To Overtake Rangasthalam!

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be one among the best performing Telugu movies of recent times at the AP/TS box office. It has emerged as the top-grossing movie of the year in Telugu speaking regions and more importantly, the film has achieved this feat within eight days of its release. The movie has already turned out to be the top-performing movie of Chiranjeevi, surpassing the collections of Khaidi No. 150. The big-budget venture extented its good run to the ninth day as well and reports suggest that the movie registered decent figures on Thursday as well. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office report to know further details regarding this.

      After enjoying a grand run during the holidays, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy faced an inevitable drop in the collections on Thursday. However, the film continued to register impressive occupancy rates for the evening shows across AP/TS centres.

      If the reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 3.5 crore from AP/TS regions on its ninth day.

      Well, reports suggest that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has already gone past the 90-crore mark at AP/TS box office. After completing nine days of its run in theatres, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected around Rs 94-crore share from AP/TS box office.

      If the above figures are anything to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to overtake Rangasthalam to take over the non-Baahubali record for Telugu movie with maximum share. Rangasthalam had reportedly fetched a share of around Rs 95-crore in its final run. It seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will overtake those figures today itself.

      Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
