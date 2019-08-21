English
    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Allu Arjun Avoids Tweeting About Chiru's Film, Is He Ignoring The Megastar?

    The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser, featuring Chiranjeevi in a macho new avatar, was released yesterday (August 20, 2019) amidst fanfare. As expected, it created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and celebs alike, who praised the 'Megastar' for stealing the show. However, Allu Arjun refrained from praising the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser, which ruffled a few feathers. To make matters worse, his wife Sneha and brother Allu Sirish too did not post anything about Chiru's film on social media.

    Shocking!

    Shocking!

    Allu Arjun is quite active on social media and never hesitates to praise new releases. In fact, he recently praised Adivi Sesh's Evaru and called it an 'amazing murder mystery'', which makes the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy situation even more shocking.

    Allu Arjun Ignores Chiranjeevi?

    Allu Arjun Ignores Chiranjeevi?

    The buzz is that by not tweeting about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Allu Arjun has royally ignored Chiranjeevi and indirectly confirmed that all is not well within the 'Mega' family. Given the current situation, it remains to be seen whether the 'Stylish Star' wishes the Gang Leader actor on his birthday (August 22, 2019).

    Sye Raa Teaser Wins Hearts

    Sye Raa Teaser Wins Hearts

    Meanwhile, unlike the Allu Brothers, other members of the Mega family have praised the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser, calling it a visual delight.

    "This is just unbelievable!!Amazing stuff!!🔥🔥🔥Now I can't wait for the release!#MegastarChiranjeevi #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaTeaser," (sic) Varun Tej.

    Similarly, Upasana Konidela said that she was proud of Ram Charan for producing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and added that the teaser was 'breaking the internet'.

    "Today I'm not going to hold back. Soooo proud of my Mr C . Check out the teaser that's breaking the internet," (sic) tweeted Upasana.

    About Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

    About Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is a period-drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter and has a strong patriotic feel to it. The film, helmed by Surender Reddy, will be released in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi) on October 2, 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
