Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Among All-time Top 5 Telugu Movies With The Highest Share!

5. Maharshi

Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu movie, which released early this year, enjoyed a strong run in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It turned out to be one among the biggest successes of Mahesh Babu so far and reportedly collected a share of Rs 84 crore from AP/TS regions.

4. Rangasthalam

Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam is rightly one among the most appreciated films of recent times. Rangasthalam, which released in 2018, was a tremendous success at the box office and reportedly collected a share of over Rs 91 crore at the AP/TS box office.

3. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Well, the latest reports reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made it to the third spot in the top 5 list. Reports suggest that the film collected a share of around Rs 104 crore in its final run in AP/TS regions.

2. Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning was a phenomenal success at the box office. It was one such film that scaled new heights with each passing day. Reportedly, the film collected a share of around Rs 120 crore in its final run.

1. Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 was a monstrous success at the box office and the Telugu version of the film collected around Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the movie collected a share of Rs 197 crore from AP/TS regions alone.