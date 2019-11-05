Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Among All-time Top 5 Telugu Movies With The Highest Share!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's run has almost come to an end and it was the Telugu version of the film that stood tall as far as the box office performance is concerned. It enjoyed a victorious run at the ticket window and even pocketed some non-Baahubali records. Now, a few collection reports that are doing the rounds reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has found a pivotal position in the list of top 5 Telugu movies with the highest share at the box office. Take a look at the complete list here.
5. Maharshi
Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu movie, which released early this year, enjoyed a strong run in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It turned out to be one among the biggest successes of Mahesh Babu so far and reportedly collected a share of Rs 84 crore from AP/TS regions.
4. Rangasthalam
Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam is rightly one among the most appreciated films of recent times. Rangasthalam, which released in 2018, was a tremendous success at the box office and reportedly collected a share of over Rs 91 crore at the AP/TS box office.
3. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Well, the latest reports reveal that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made it to the third spot in the top 5 list. Reports suggest that the film collected a share of around Rs 104 crore in its final run in AP/TS regions.
2. Baahubali: The Beginning
Baahubali: The Beginning was a phenomenal success at the box office. It was one such film that scaled new heights with each passing day. Reportedly, the film collected a share of around Rs 120 crore in its final run.
1. Baahubali 2
Baahubali 2 was a monstrous success at the box office and the Telugu version of the film collected around Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the movie collected a share of Rs 197 crore from AP/TS regions alone.