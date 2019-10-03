Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Gets A Bumper Opening!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is ruling the theatres in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana regions. The biggie of this month, which is Chiranjeevi's big and special treat after a gap of two years, has won praises from critics and the audiences. Huge stakes are involved in this movie and the Surender Reddy directorial, which narrates an epic tale of a freedom fighter, was expected to cash in huge collections on day 1. The reports that have come in after the completion of the first day suggest that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has scored a bumper opening in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana (AP/TS) regions. If reports are to be believed, the movie has collected a share of Rs 38.76 crore at the AP/TS box office on day 1. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's AP/TS box office collections report to know more.
Number Of Release Centres
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has released in over 1,220 screens across AP/TS regions. The numbers are lesser when compared to the recent biggie Saaho. But still, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made an opening at par with Saaho.
Nizam 8.10Cr.
Ceded 5.93Cr.
Nellore 2.09Cr.
Krishna 3.03Cr.
Guntur 5.05Cr.
West 4.50Cr.
East 5.34Cr.
UA 4.72Cr.
AP/TG Share 38.76Cr.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Pre-bookings
The pre-bookings for day 1 were pretty solid. Reports claim that bookings were around 70 per cent in majority of the centres in AP/TS regions. However, with the positive reports that started to pour in, there was a huge surge in the bookings for the shows on day 1.
The Occupancy Rate
Reportedly, Sye Raa has made an equally big opening in the various centres. If reports are to be believed, the occupancy rate for the movie in total is expected to be around 90 per cent. In some centres, it went up to 100 per cent.
A Record In Vizag
According to one of the reports that have come out, Sye Raa collected above Rs 1.5 crore from the various theatres in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, this is a record.
The Way Ahead
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has got a thumbs up from the audiences and is all set for a grand run. The pre-bookings for day 2 are extremely promising, despite being a working day. We definitely can expect good numbers on day 2 as well.