Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Gets A Bumper Opening!

Number Of Release Centres

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has released in over 1,220 screens across AP/TS regions. The numbers are lesser when compared to the recent biggie Saaho. But still, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made an opening at par with Saaho.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Pre-bookings

The pre-bookings for day 1 were pretty solid. Reports claim that bookings were around 70 per cent in majority of the centres in AP/TS regions. However, with the positive reports that started to pour in, there was a huge surge in the bookings for the shows on day 1.

The Occupancy Rate

Reportedly, Sye Raa has made an equally big opening in the various centres. If reports are to be believed, the occupancy rate for the movie in total is expected to be around 90 per cent. In some centres, it went up to 100 per cent.

A Record In Vizag

According to one of the reports that have come out, Sye Raa collected above Rs 1.5 crore from the various theatres in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, this is a record.

The Way Ahead

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has got a thumbs up from the audiences and is all set for a grand run. The pre-bookings for day 2 are extremely promising, despite being a working day. We definitely can expect good numbers on day 2 as well.