    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 2): Strong And Steady!

      By
      |

      After a phenomenal start at the box office, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had to face the weekday test straight away, since the movie had released on a Wednesday. However, it needs to be said that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has scored good marks for the weekday test, despite the film facing the inevitable slowdown. According to some reports that have surfaced, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to collect above Rs 10 crore share on its second day at the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana box office. These are good numbers, especially considering that Day 2 was a normal working day. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP and TS box office collections (Day 2) report to know more.

      Excellent Collections On Day 2

      Excellent Collections On Day 2

      By doing such a steady business, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has proved its power at the box office. More importantly, no major films of recent times have managed to fetch such an amount on a normal working day.

      Day 2 Analysis

      Day 2 Analysis

      According to reports, heavy rains in many places had affected the collections of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy a bit, on its second day. However, reports suggest that the film picked up heavily, especially for the evening shows and went on to register excellent occupancy rates in most centres.

      2-Day Total

      2-Day Total

      Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected around Rs 38 crore share on its first day at the AP/TS box office. Now, with a good show on the second day, the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to have taken its tally to around Rs 50 crore.

      An Upward Momentum

      An Upward Momentum

      Going by the excellent word of mouth that the film has been receiving, a spike in the collections can be expected on Friday. The film is expected to maintain that upward momentum over the weekend at the AP/TS box office. All eyes are on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's performance over the weekend.

      More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

      Read more about: sye raa narasimha reddy sye raa
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue