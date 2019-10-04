Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 2): Strong And Steady!

Excellent Collections On Day 2

By doing such a steady business, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has proved its power at the box office. More importantly, no major films of recent times have managed to fetch such an amount on a normal working day.

Day 2 Analysis

According to reports, heavy rains in many places had affected the collections of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy a bit, on its second day. However, reports suggest that the film picked up heavily, especially for the evening shows and went on to register excellent occupancy rates in most of the centres.

2 Days Total

Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected around Rs 38 crore share on its first day at AP/TS box office. Now, with a good show on the second day, the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to have taken its tally to around Rs 50 crore.

An Upward Momentum

Going by the excellent word of mouth that the film has been receiving, a spike in the collections can be expected on Friday. The film is expected to maintain that upward momentum over the weekend at the AP/TS box office. All eyes are on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's performance over the weekend.