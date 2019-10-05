Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 3): Continues The Hunt!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is yet another movie that the Telugu film industry could be proud of. After winning good reviews on its first day, the Chiranjeevi starrer continued its good run on the second day as well. Now, the historical movie made with a big budget is prepping up for a grand weekend and on Friday, the film further gave an assurance that it is here for the long run. From AP/TS regions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected over Rs 7.5 crore share, which is a pretty solid figure. There is only a slight dip in the collections, which is a positive sign altogether. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP and TS box office collections (Day 3) report to know more.
The Occupancy Rate On Day 3
Reports suggest that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had comparatively lesser occupancy rates for the morning shows. However, the film had excellent occupancy rates for the evening shows. Importantly, it is being said that there was an increase in the percentages when compared to the previous day.
3 Days Collections
Well, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has crossed the Rs 50-crore share mark at the AP/TS box office. The film is expected to have collected a share of over Rs 54 crore from the first three days of run.
A Comparison With Saaho
A comparison between Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Saaho reveal that both films have done equally well when 3 days collections are considered. Sye Raa and Saaho are the two Telugu movies of recent times that managed to enter the 50-crore share club within a short time. However, Sye Raa has the advantage of positive reviews, which might help the movie to maintain good momentum.
The Upcoming Holidays
A big surge in the collections is expected to happen over the long weekend. The pre-bookings for Saturday and Sunday are good and lets's how the movie will perform in the upcoming days. Family audiences are expected to come to theatres in large numbers during the weekend.