Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Pretty Strong Saturday!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has rightly turned out to be the talk of Tollywood town and the film has put up an impressive show at the box office so far. Now, the film has completed four days of run in theatres and the Chiranjeevi starrer did enjoy a pretty strong first Saturday, which was at par with the expectations. If reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected a share of over Rs 7 crore on its fourth day from AP/TS regions.

Well, if these reports are anything to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected more than its third day, which is again a positive sign for the movie. Being a holiday, the box office collections were expected to increase and it seems like the big-budget movie has managed to live up to those predictions.

Reports that have come up reveal that family audiences came to theatres in large numbers on Saturday. Especially, there was an increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows. The sales of the offline tickets also witnessed an increase on Saturday. Well, all these underlines the popularity of the movie.

As far as the total collections are considered, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have gone past the Rs 60-crore share mark at the AP/TS regions from the first four days of run. These are definitely promising numbers. However, it seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slightly behind the recently released Saaho, when non-Baahubali movies with maximum share on the first four days of the run in AP?TS regions are considered.

Nevertheless, next three days are also expected to be big ones for the movie. The holiday season is expected to offer an added advantage to the movie. We could see the collections of the movie reaching good heights in the upcoming days.