    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Pretty Strong Saturday!

      By
      |

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has rightly turned out to be the talk of Tollywood town and the film has put up an impressive show at the box office so far. Now, the film has completed four days of run in theatres and the Chiranjeevi starrer did enjoy a pretty strong first Saturday, which was at par with the expectations. If reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected a share of over Rs 7 crore on its fourth day from AP/TS regions.

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Pretty Strong Saturday!

      Well, if these reports are anything to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected more than its third day, which is again a positive sign for the movie. Being a holiday, the box office collections were expected to increase and it seems like the big-budget movie has managed to live up to those predictions.

      Reports that have come up reveal that family audiences came to theatres in large numbers on Saturday. Especially, there was an increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows. The sales of the offline tickets also witnessed an increase on Saturday. Well, all these underlines the popularity of the movie.

      As far as the total collections are considered, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have gone past the Rs 60-crore share mark at the AP/TS regions from the first four days of run. These are definitely promising numbers. However, it seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slightly behind the recently released Saaho, when non-Baahubali movies with maximum share on the first four days of the run in AP?TS regions are considered.

      Nevertheless, next three days are also expected to be big ones for the movie. The holiday season is expected to offer an added advantage to the movie. We could see the collections of the movie reaching good heights in the upcoming days.

      More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

      Read more about: sye raa narasimha reddy sye raa
      Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 3:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 6, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue