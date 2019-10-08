    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP and TS Box Office Collections (Day 6): Registers A Non-Baahubali Record!

      It is a good time for the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. Telugu audiences have seemingly lapped up this movie, which narrates a tale of valour. The star-studded movie, which took an amazing opening at the box office is enjoying the benefit of the long holidays. According to reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has secured good marks for the Monday and test. Some of the reports doing the rounds reveal that the Chiranjeevi starrer has set a non-Baahubali record, in terms of collection on its sixth day. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP and TS box office collections (Day 6) report to know further details regarding this.

      According to reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy didn't face a huge dip, when compared to the previous days. The Chiranjeevi starrer has managed to maintain almost similar occupancy rates on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

      If reports that have come are to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected a share of Rs 6 crore on its sixth day at the box office.

      It is to be noted that no film, other than Baahubali 2, has managed to collect a share of over Rs 6 crore and that too on the sixth day of its release. It seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be the non-Baahubali movie with a maximum share on the sixth day.

      The Chiranjeevi starrer has reportedly garnered good collections over the long weekend. If the reports are to be believed, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected over Rs 70-crore share from the first six days of run in AP/TS regions.

      Read more about: sye raa narasimha reddy sye raa
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 1:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
