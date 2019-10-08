Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP and TS Box Office Collections (Day 6): Registers A Non-Baahubali Record!

Day 6 Occupancy Rates

According to reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy didn't face a huge dip, when compared to the previous days. The Chiranjeevi starrer has managed to maintain almost similar occupancy rates on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Day 6 Collections

If reports that have come are to go by, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected a share of Rs 6 crore on its sixth day at the box office.

A New Record?

It is to be noted that no film, other than Baahubali 2, has managed to collect a share of over Rs 6 crore and that too on the sixth day of its release. It seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has turned out to be the non-Baahubali movie with a maximum share on the sixth day.

6 Days Collections

The Chiranjeevi starrer has reportedly garnered good collections over the long weekend. If the reports are to be believed, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to have collected over Rs 70-crore share from the first six days of run in AP/TS regions.