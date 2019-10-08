Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP and TS Box Office Collections (Day 7): Completes The First Week In Style!

Occupancy Rates On Tuesday

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made the best use of the holiday season. When compared to the occupancy rates on Monday, the film is said to have garnered an increase of over 5% on Tuesday.

Day 7 Collections

Reportedly, the film registered a good number of housefull shows in the major centres. According to reports, the film is expected to have collected a share of over Rs 6.5 crore on its seventh day.

First Week Collections

Well, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has indeed completed the first week of its run in style. According to reports that have come up, the movie has collected a share of around Rs 82 crore from the first week of its run in AP and TS regions.

The New Records Set By Sye Raa

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has set a couple of non-Baahubali records. With reports coming in that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected a share of over Rs 6.5 crore on Tuesday, the Chiranjeevi starrer is said to have emerged as the Telugu movie with maximum collections on day 7. Moreover, the big budget movie has successfully overtaken Saaho to become the Telugu movie with maximum collections in the first week of its run in AP and TS regions.