Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 8): Second Week Begins On A Good Note!

Sye Raa Continues Its Run In A Good Number Of Theatres

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has not faced any major reduction in the number of centres or shows across AP/TS regions. If reports are to be believed, the film has entered the second week of run in above 800 screens across the Telugu speaking regions.

A Change In The Ticket Price

According to reports, the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has opted for a major change. Reportedly, the team has cut down the ticket prices, which is considered to be a good move as it would bring in more family audiences to theatres.

Day 8 Collections

Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to fetch good collections on its eighth day. Reports suggest that the film might have collected a share of around Rs 4.5 crore on its eighth day from AP/TS regions. These are good numbers, considering that the ticket prices have been reduced.

8 Days Collections

By maintaining the good momentum, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has managed to reach new heights at the AP/TS box office. Reportedly, the film is expected to have collected over Rs 85 crore from the first eight days of run in AP/TS regions.