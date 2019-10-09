    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 8): Second Week Begins On A Good Note!

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has successfully entered the second week of its run. The movie enjoyed a grand first week with the Chiranjeevi starrer maintaining the good momentum throughout the seven days. All eyes were on the film's performance on the eighth day, which was also a partial holiday. According to the reports that have come up, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has started its second week in style and the movie is expected to have registered decent collections on Wednesday. The film has only faced an acceptable drop in the collections. Read Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy AP and TS box office collections (Day 8) report to know more about the same.

      Sye Raa Continues Its Run In A Good Number Of Theatres

      Sye Raa Continues Its Run In A Good Number Of Theatres

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has not faced any major reduction in the number of centres or shows across AP/TS regions. If reports are to be believed, the film has entered the second week of run in above 800 screens across the Telugu speaking regions.

      A Change In The Ticket Price

      A Change In The Ticket Price

      According to reports, the makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has opted for a major change. Reportedly, the team has cut down the ticket prices, which is considered to be a good move as it would bring in more family audiences to theatres.

      Day 8 Collections

      Day 8 Collections

      Reportedly, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to fetch good collections on its eighth day. Reports suggest that the film might have collected a share of around Rs 4.5 crore on its eighth day from AP/TS regions. These are good numbers, considering that the ticket prices have been reduced.

      8 Days Collections

      8 Days Collections

      By maintaining the good momentum, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has managed to reach new heights at the AP/TS box office. Reportedly, the film is expected to have collected over Rs 85 crore from the first eight days of run in AP/TS regions.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
