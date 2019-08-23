Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Beats Saaho & Baahubali 2 To Create New Record!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Business

According to the latest reports that have come up on social media, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has done a pre-release business of around Rs 19.6 crore from Godavari region and is now sitting pretty at the top spot.

The Record That Saaho Had Created

Interestingly, the Prabhas starrer Saaho, which is due for a release in the next week, had set a record a few weeks ago with its pre-release business. Reportedly, the film fetched Rs 19.5 crore, which is now only second to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Baahubali 2's Record

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 was the topper in Godavari districts until the arrival of Saaho. The Prabhas starrer, directed by SS Rajamouli had done a pre-release business of around Rs 18.1 crore back in 2017.

A Solid Run Is Required

Well, Sye Raa and Saaho, both movies had done solid pre-release business, but these two big movies will have to come up with an extremely good performance to break-even in this centre. With good word of mouth, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Saaho will get the right mileage to shatter collection records as well. Let us wait and see what's in store.