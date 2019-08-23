Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Beats Saaho & Baahubali 2 To Create New Record!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has already started its hunt down of big records. The Chiranjeevi starrer, directed by Surender Reddy has reportedly done a very solid pre-release business in some centres. Meanwhile, the latest reports reveal that Sye Raa has created an all-new record with its pre-release business in Godavari districts, which is one among the prominent centres for Telugu movies. What is even more exciting is that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has overtaken the likes of other big movies like Saaho and Baahubali 2, which had previously set some big records in the same region. Read to know the complete details regarding this.

{photo-feature}