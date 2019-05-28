Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi's Movie To Get A Wide Release In Hindi Belt; Is It A Risk?

In 2017, Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi proved that he is still the boss when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a hit. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, featured the Megastar in a massy avatar and helped him entertain fans like never before. With Khaidi No 150 in the rear-view, Chiru is currently shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is one of the biggest movies of the year. Now, here is an exciting update about the magnum opus.

According to reports, the Hindi dubbed version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to release in over 2,500 screens in India much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Chiranjeevi, who acted in Bollywood films such as Pratibandh and Aaj Ka Goondaraj, is reasonably popular in the Hindi belt which might help the film big time.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, being directed by Surender Reddy, revolves around the life of a freedom fighter and has a patriotic feel to it. The movie stars Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the female leads. Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, being produced by Ram Charan, is slated to release on October 2, 2019. So, are you looking forward to this one? Comments, please!

