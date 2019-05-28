English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi's Movie To Get A Wide Release In Hindi Belt; Is It A Risk?

    By
    |

    In 2017, Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi proved that he is still the boss when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a hit. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, featured the Megastar in a massy avatar and helped him entertain fans like never before. With Khaidi No 150 in the rear-view, Chiru is currently shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is one of the biggest movies of the year. Now, here is an exciting update about the magnum opus.

    According to reports, the Hindi dubbed version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to release in over 2,500 screens in India much to the delight of countless movie buffs. Chiranjeevi, who acted in Bollywood films such as Pratibandh and Aaj Ka Goondaraj, is reasonably popular in the Hindi belt which might help the film big time.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, being directed by Surender Reddy, revolves around the life of a freedom fighter and has a patriotic feel to it. The movie stars Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the female leads. Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, being produced by Ram Charan, is slated to release on October 2, 2019. So, are you looking forward to this one? Comments, please!

    Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser: Chiranjeevi's Latest Film Promises To Be A Grand And Intense Affair!



    More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue