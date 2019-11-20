Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Completes 50 Days In Theatres, But Fails To Beat Maharshi's Record!
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Chiranjeevi starrer, directed by Surender Reddy has had a strong and steady run in theatres across AP/TS regions. The magnum opus, which hit theatres on October 02, 2019, did shatter many non-Baahubali records in Telugu-speaking regions as it emerged as one among the highest-grossing movies of all-time. Meanwhile, the film has completed 50 days of run in theatres. Not many Telugu movies of this year have managed to cross this landmark. While Sye Raa has successfully gone past the milestone, it has failed to beat one of the records set by the Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi. Read to know further details regarding this.
50 Days Of Run In Theatres
As mentioned above, Sye Raa has hit a half-century in theatres. According to reports, the film is still running in 32 centres across AP/TS regions and is at the third spot in the list of top 5 movies of 2019 which completed 50 days in a maximum number of centres.
Maharshi Is Leading The Pack
Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu movie, which was a huge hit at the box office, is leading the pack, at present. According to reports, the film completed 50 days in as many as 110 centres.
Venkatesh-Varun Tej Team's F2
F2, the multi-starrer movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, gave a befitting start to 2019, with the film emerging to be a huge blockbuster. The film completed a half-century in 65 centres and is at the second spot in the list.
The Other Two Movies
Majili, the film that starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha in the lead roles, and iSmart Shankar, the blockbuster movie from Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh team, are reportedly at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. While Majili completed 50 days in as many as 25 centres, iSmart Shankar managed to do it in five centres.