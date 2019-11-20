Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Completes 50 Days In Theatres, But Fails To Beat Maharshi's Record!

50 Days Of Run In Theatres

As mentioned above, Sye Raa has hit a half-century in theatres. According to reports, the film is still running in 32 centres across AP/TS regions and is at the third spot in the list of top 5 movies of 2019 which completed 50 days in a maximum number of centres.

Maharshi Is Leading The Pack

Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu movie, which was a huge hit at the box office, is leading the pack, at present. According to reports, the film completed 50 days in as many as 110 centres.

Venkatesh-Varun Tej Team's F2

F2, the multi-starrer movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, gave a befitting start to 2019, with the film emerging to be a huge blockbuster. The film completed a half-century in 65 centres and is at the second spot in the list.

The Other Two Movies

Majili, the film that starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha in the lead roles, and iSmart Shankar, the blockbuster movie from Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh team, are reportedly at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. While Majili completed 50 days in as many as 25 centres, iSmart Shankar managed to do it in five centres.