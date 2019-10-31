Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Debacle: Ram Charan Distances Himself From Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie?

The Inside Deets

The inside talk is that Sye Raa's budget increased because of numerous delays caused by Ram Charan's lack of experience and this ultimately made it a high-risk affair. Moreover, the decision to release the film alongside the Bollywood biggie War too backfired big time as Surender Reddy's film sank without a trace in the Hindi belt.

Chiranjeevi Warns Ram Charan?

Post the Sye Raa debacle, Chiranjeevi reportedly gave Ram Charan a piece of his mind and asked him to refrain from taking such a big risk again. The grapevine suggests that 'Mr C' has already started looking for producers for Chiru 152, indicating that he has taken Megastar's words quite seriously.

About Sye Raa

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa was a period-drama that revolved around the exploits of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. It featured 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah and 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara as the leading ladies opposite Chiranjeevi, which grabbed plenty of attention. Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Ravi Kishan too were a part of the cast.

The Road Ahead...

With the Sye Raa debacle in the past, Chiranjeevi is set to begin work on the previously mentioned Chiru 152. The film, touted to be a commercial drama with political undertones, might feature the mass hero in a new avatar. The buzz is that Trisha will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the film. On the other hand, Ram Charan will next be seen in RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Jr NTR plays the parallel lead and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast.