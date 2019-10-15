Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Effect: Gaddalakonda Ganesh Finding It Hard To Break-Even?

Gaddalakonda Ganesh Enjoyed A Good Opening

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which is the Telugu remake of Tamil superhit movie Jigarthanda, made a good opening at the box office. With the film getting positive reports, the movie made a steady progression in theatres even during weekdays.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh's Terrific Outing

As mentioned above, Gaddalakonda had put up a decent show at the box office until the arrival of Sye Raa. According to a report, the movie made a share of around Rs 23.85 crore from the first 12 days of run in AP/TS regions.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh's Collections So Far

The film had completed its fourth weekend recently and according to reports, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has managed to collect a share of around Rs 24.79 crore from 24 days of run in AP/TS regions. If the report is anything to go by, the Varun Tej starrer's gross collections stand at Rs 38 crore.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh Yet To Break-Even?

According to the same report, the film has to collect a share of Rs 25 crore at the AP/TS box office to break-even. It needs to be seen whether Gaddalokonda Ganesh would go on to achieve that target.