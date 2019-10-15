Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Effect: Gaddalakonda Ganesh Finding It Hard To Break-Even?
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi's latest box office hit, had made a storming entry to theatres on October 2, 2019. It made a huge release across the globe and as far as AP /TS regions are considered, the movie bagged the maximum number of screens. With positive reports coming in for the movie, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy cemented its place in theatres. However, it seems like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's glorious run in theatres has affected another movie. Yes, we are talking about Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the Varun Tej movie that opened to positive reports on September 20, 2019. Read to know full details regarding this.
Gaddalakonda Ganesh Enjoyed A Good Opening
Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which is the Telugu remake of Tamil superhit movie Jigarthanda, made a good opening at the box office. With the film getting positive reports, the movie made a steady progression in theatres even during weekdays.
Gaddalakonda Ganesh's Terrific Outing
As mentioned above, Gaddalakonda had put up a decent show at the box office until the arrival of Sye Raa. According to a report, the movie made a share of around Rs 23.85 crore from the first 12 days of run in AP/TS regions.
Gaddalakonda Ganesh's Collections So Far
The film had completed its fourth weekend recently and according to reports, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has managed to collect a share of around Rs 24.79 crore from 24 days of run in AP/TS regions. If the report is anything to go by, the Varun Tej starrer's gross collections stand at Rs 38 crore.
Gaddalakonda Ganesh Yet To Break-Even?
According to the same report, the film has to collect a share of Rs 25 crore at the AP/TS box office to break-even. It needs to be seen whether Gaddalokonda Ganesh would go on to achieve that target.
Nevertheless, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has made an impact in the minds of viewers and the terrific run that the film had till the arrival of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy proves that point without a doubt.