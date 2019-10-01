Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Faces Release Issues? Discord Between Multiplex Owners & Distributors?

The stage is set for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the biggest film of the season but some of the recent reports are indeed worrisome for the fans. The buzz is that online bookings for the movie at many of the prominent multiplexes have not been opened yet. It is quite surprising as the Chiranjeevi starrer is just a day away from its big release. Moreover, for many of the recent biggies, pre-bookings for the first day at the multiplexes were opened days before release.

Rumour has it that the multiplex owners and distributors are not on the same page as far as sharing of collections is concerned.

Earlier, bookings for tickets in Bengaluru were opened but the same has been removed from booking sites now. It is also being reported that people who had booked tickets to watch the movie at a few multiplexes have now received messages saying that their bookings have been cancelled. However, no official confirmation is out yet. Meanwhile, it is being said that everything will be sorted out soon and tickets for various shows will open tomorrow morning, on the day of release.

Nevertheless, Sye Raa is sure to get an astounding opening and pre-bookings for the movie have been simply phenomenal barring the multiplex hiccup. Especially, at single screens, tickets are being sold like hot cakes and online bookings reveal the same. Moreover, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set to have early morning shows and a jam-packed atmosphere is guaranteed in the theatres. In Andhra Pradesh/Telangana regions alone, the film will be releasing in over 1,200 screens.

As everyone knows, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is making a huge release across the country. Pre-bookings for the movie in these centres are also exceptional. Reportedly, the movie is set to be released in over 4,600 screens across the globe.