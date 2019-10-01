English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Faces Release Issues? Discord Between Multiplex Owners & Distributors?

    By Staff
    |

    The stage is set for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the biggest film of the season but some of the recent reports are indeed worrisome for the fans. The buzz is that online bookings for the movie at many of the prominent multiplexes have not been opened yet. It is quite surprising as the Chiranjeevi starrer is just a day away from its big release. Moreover, for many of the recent biggies, pre-bookings for the first day at the multiplexes were opened days before release.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Faces Release Issues? Discord Between Multiplex Owners & Distributors?

    Rumour has it that the multiplex owners and distributors are not on the same page as far as sharing of collections is concerned.

    Earlier, bookings for tickets in Bengaluru were opened but the same has been removed from booking sites now. It is also being reported that people who had booked tickets to watch the movie at a few multiplexes have now received messages saying that their bookings have been cancelled. However, no official confirmation is out yet. Meanwhile, it is being said that everything will be sorted out soon and tickets for various shows will open tomorrow morning, on the day of release.

    Nevertheless, Sye Raa is sure to get an astounding opening and pre-bookings for the movie have been simply phenomenal barring the multiplex hiccup. Especially, at single screens, tickets are being sold like hot cakes and online bookings reveal the same. Moreover, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set to have early morning shows and a jam-packed atmosphere is guaranteed in the theatres. In Andhra Pradesh/Telangana regions alone, the film will be releasing in over 1,200 screens.

    As everyone knows, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is making a huge release across the country. Pre-bookings for the movie in these centres are also exceptional. Reportedly, the movie is set to be released in over 4,600 screens across the globe.

    More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue