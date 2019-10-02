Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Full Movie Leaked Online In HD Print On Day 1

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, marking Chiranjeevi's return to the big screen after a short hiatus, hit screens today (October 2), and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film, helmed by Race Gurram fame Surender Reddy, also impressed most critics, giving 'Mega' fans a big reason to rejoice. Now, in a shocking development, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been leaked online and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly in HD print, which makes things even more worrying.

The general feeling is that the leak is going to affect Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office prospects, which is quite unacceptable.

Piracy is a grave offence, which needs to be controlled at the earliest. Many feel that stricter laws are needed to combat the menace properly.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has taken social media by storm.

Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy is epicly mounted and it's executed with the right amount of patriotism, machismo and #MegastarChiranjeevi's age-defying, unmatchable on screen persona. As the titular character, #Chiranjeevi breathes life into the unsung hero and those eyes breathe Krishna Kanth @IamKK101 What a movie #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy is ! IMPECCABLE EXQUISITE SURREAL SUBLIME BREATHTAKING The best Patriotic movie I have watched recently. What an acting by #Chiranjeevi sir I literally cried watching his death in climax #SyeRaaSensation Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01 It requires Grit and determination to attempt a film of this magnitude, director lives upto expectations, fulfills all his promises, and at the end delivers a MAGNIFICENT film, Yes #SyeRaa is all set to rule and break many records in South 4*/5 @DirSurender#SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy Idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi #SyeRaa is a super duper blockbuster! Director Surender Reddy has given a classic narrative by mixing emotion with action. It's one of the best war films made in India. Chiranjeevi has given amazing performance and it's probably one of his best films in terms of performance

(Social media posts have not been edited)