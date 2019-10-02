    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Full Movie Leaked Online In HD Print On Day 1

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, marking Chiranjeevi's return to the big screen after a short hiatus, hit screens today (October 2), and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film, helmed by Race Gurram fame Surender Reddy, also impressed most critics, giving 'Mega' fans a big reason to rejoice. Now, in a shocking development, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been leaked online and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly in HD print, which makes things even more worrying.

      The general feeling is that the leak is going to affect Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office prospects, which is quite unacceptable.

      Piracy is a grave offence, which needs to be controlled at the earliest. Many feel that stricter laws are needed to combat the menace properly.

      Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has taken social media by storm.

      Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

      Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

      #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy is epicly mounted and it's executed with the right amount of patriotism, machismo and #MegastarChiranjeevi's age-defying, unmatchable on screen persona. As the titular character, #Chiranjeevi breathes life into the unsung hero and those eyes breathe

      Krishna Kanth @IamKK101

      Krishna Kanth @IamKK101

      What a movie #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy is ! IMPECCABLE EXQUISITE SURREAL SUBLIME BREATHTAKING The best Patriotic movie I have watched recently. What an acting by #Chiranjeevi sir I literally cried watching his death in climax #SyeRaaSensation

      Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

      Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

      It requires Grit and determination to attempt a film of this magnitude, director lives upto expectations, fulfills all his promises, and at the end delivers a MAGNIFICENT film, Yes #SyeRaa is all set to rule and break many records in South 4*/5 @DirSurender#SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy

      Idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi

      Idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi

      #SyeRaa is a super duper blockbuster! Director Surender Reddy has given a classic narrative by mixing emotion with action. It's one of the best war films made in India. Chiranjeevi has given amazing performance and it's probably one of his best films in terms of performance

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      More SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY News

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 18:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue