Is Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy A Hit Or Flop? Final Box Office Verdict Out!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy In AP/TS Regions

According to the report, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected a share of Rs 93 crore in its final run in AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the film collected the maximum from Nizam where it fetched a share of Rs 27.18 crore. Earlier, reports had come up that the movie emerged break-even in some territories.

Rest Of The Regions

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy couldn't perform up to expectations in regions outside AP/TS except for Karnataka. According to the report, the big-budget movie collected around Rs 14.90 crore from Karnataka. The Hindi version managed to collect a share of above Rs 4 crore.

Total Collections

According to the report, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a gross collection of Rs 217 crore in its final run at the box office. The report says that the Chiranjeevi starrer has made a share of Rs 127.51 crore so far.

The Box Office Verdict

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had done a huge pre-release business, and it had to collect big to break-even. The report also adds that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has secured a below-average verdict at the AP/TS box office. On the other hand, the movie has turned out to be a disaster in almost all other regions. The total recovery percentage of the movie at the worldwide box office is said to be around 64 per cent and has not broken-even in any place.