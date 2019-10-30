Is Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy A Hit Or Flop? Final Box Office Verdict Out!
It has been four weeks since Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's release and the Chiranjeevi starrer had set the box office on fire in the initial days. Though it was a pan-Indian movie that released in various languages, only the Telugu version managed to make the desired impact. According to the latest reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's run in theatres is slowly coming to an end with the Diwali releases ruling the roost. Meanwhile, a report has come up on Twitter regarding the final box office verdict as well as the closing collections of the movie.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy In AP/TS Regions
According to the report, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected a share of Rs 93 crore in its final run in AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the film collected the maximum from Nizam where it fetched a share of Rs 27.18 crore. Earlier, reports had come up that the movie emerged break-even in some territories.
Rest Of The Regions
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy couldn't perform up to expectations in regions outside AP/TS except for Karnataka. According to the report, the big-budget movie collected around Rs 14.90 crore from Karnataka. The Hindi version managed to collect a share of above Rs 4 crore.
Total Collections
According to the report, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made a gross collection of Rs 217 crore in its final run at the box office. The report says that the Chiranjeevi starrer has made a share of Rs 127.51 crore so far.
The Box Office Verdict
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had done a huge pre-release business, and it had to collect big to break-even. The report also adds that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has secured a below-average verdict at the AP/TS box office. On the other hand, the movie has turned out to be a disaster in almost all other regions. The total recovery percentage of the movie at the worldwide box office is said to be around 64 per cent and has not broken-even in any place.
(Source: Tollywoodboxoffice.in)