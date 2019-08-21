Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Karnataka Theatrical Rights: Chiranjeevi Loses To Prabhas And Rajinikanth

Prabhas Beats Chiranjeevi

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Karnataka theatrical rights were sold for Rs 27 crore, which grabbed plenty of attention. Despite raking in a good amount, the film lost to Saaho as it raked Rs 28 crore in the region.

No Match For 2.0

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also failed to beat 2.0, which ruffled a few feathers. The Shankar-directed movie's Karnataka theatrical rights had fetched Rs 30 crore, which served as strong proof of Rajinikanth's star power.

Beats Baahubali

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has, however, beaten Baahubali. The SS Rajamouli-directed movie had fetched merely Rs 17 crore for its Karnataka theatrical rights. Interestingly, Baahubali's success helped Baahubali 2 rake in a phenomenal Rs 37 crore for its Karnataka theatrical rights, which remains an all-time record.

It Could Have Done Better

The general feeling is that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Karnataka theatrical pre-release revenue could have been a lot better as it features Kannada star Sudeep in a key role. It remains to be seen whether Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy proves to be a commercial success in Karnataka.

About Sye Raa

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy, is a period-drama that revolves around the exploits of a rebel/freedom fighter and highlights the atrocities committed under the British rule. Nayanthara and Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the magnum opus. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Kishan, Niharika, and Vijay Sethupathi too are a part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which will hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada) on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2019).