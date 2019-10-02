Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Live Review: Latest Updates About The Chiranjeevi Starrer

Will Chiru Prove He Is Still The ‘Boss’?

In 2017, Chiranjeevi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Khaidi No150 opened to a good response at the ticket window, and became a runaway hit. If Sye Raa too hits the jackpot, it will prove that Chiru is till the ‘boss' of Tollywood.

A Pan-India Hit?

Sye Raa is being released in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada), which makes it a high-profile affair. Given the stellar cast, the film is likely to open well in most markets, which might help it become a pan-India hit.

A Big Moment For Ram Charan

Ram Charan is trying to establish himself as a top producer with Sye Raa. The film has grabbed plenty of attention, and this is a positive sign. It, however, remains to be seen if ‘Mr c' delivers the goods, emerging as the big winner.

A Gripping Climax

Sye Raa features a grand war sequence that is an integral part of the plot. The grapevine also suggests that the film has an emotional climax, which might leave movie buffs teary-eyed. All in all, many feel that Sye Raa has the potential to become a hit, taking Tollywood the next well.