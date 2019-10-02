    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Live Review: Latest Updates About The Chiranjeevi Starrer

      Sya Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is set to arrive in theatres today (October 2), and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The Surender Reddy-directed movie revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten' hero while highlighting the dark side of the British rule. Sye Raa's trailer suggests that it features plenty of patriotic dialogues, making it a fitting tribute to the freedom struggle. Nayanthara and 'Milky Beauty' Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi, which has piqued the curiosity big time.

      The first shows of Sye Raa are underway, and here is the live review.

      • Chiranjeevi's introduction scene is quite effective and devoid of gimmicks.
      • The first half features quite a few gripping dialogues, which might give fans goosebumps, It also sets the stage for the second half.
      • Chiranjeevi is stunning and it's a treat to watch him in full form. The Pre-interval sequence is a major highlight.
      • The pace drops a bit in a few crucial sequences but things soon get back on track.

      Also, here are some of the biggest talking points about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

      Will Chiru Prove He Is Still The ‘Boss’?

      In 2017, Chiranjeevi became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Khaidi No150 opened to a good response at the ticket window, and became a runaway hit. If Sye Raa too hits the jackpot, it will prove that Chiru is till the ‘boss' of Tollywood.

      A Pan-India Hit?

      Sye Raa is being released in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada), which makes it a high-profile affair. Given the stellar cast, the film is likely to open well in most markets, which might help it become a pan-India hit.

      A Big Moment For Ram Charan

      Ram Charan is trying to establish himself as a top producer with Sye Raa. The film has grabbed plenty of attention, and this is a positive sign. It, however, remains to be seen if ‘Mr c' delivers the goods, emerging as the big winner.

      A Gripping Climax

      Sye Raa features a grand war sequence that is an integral part of the plot. The grapevine also suggests that the film has an emotional climax, which might leave movie buffs teary-eyed. All in all, many feel that Sye Raa has the potential to become a hit, taking Tollywood the next well.

