Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy New Trailer: Chiranjeevi's Fierce Punchlines Will Give You Goosebumps

The final trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, was released on Thursday. The film starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role is set to hit the big screens on October 2.

In the new promo, it can be seen that director Surender Reddy and producer Ram Charan have done an impressive job, recreating the pre-independence era. While the trailer which released last week gave glimpses into the battle sequences, the new trailer highlights the emotional aspect of the film. Watch the trailer here.

Punchlines involving independence and freedom along with jaw-dropping action moments will certainly give one goosebumps. Chiranjeevi's dialogue delivery and sharp postures, make it obvious that the actor has put in a lot of effort to make sure his part is done right.

Pay-rolled by Mammoth productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be a historical drama based on the pre-independence era. It will show the battle exploits of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. Uyyalawada is known for his rebellion against the British, a decade before India's first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged to death in 1847.

During one of the pre-release events, Chiranjeevi stated that he has always dreamt of playing the role of a freedom fighter. He said, "I always dreamt of doing freedom fighter role like Bhagat Singh, that dream came true with SyeRaaa Narasimha Reddy." (sic)

He also stated that it was SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, that gave them the confidence to kick-start Sye Raa. "If not for Rajamouli's Baahubali, Sye Raa would have never happened. He gave us the much-needed confidence," the Megastar said.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati and Jagapathy Babu among others. The film will hit the screens in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.