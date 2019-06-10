Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Pre-release Business: Is Ram Charan Making A Huge Mistake? Inside Deets Out

In 2017, the legendary Chiranjeevi made a grand comeback to the big the screen when Khaidi No 150 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by VV Vinayak, featured the 'Megastar' in a massy avatar and did full justice to his on-screen image. With Khaidi No 150 in the past, Chiru is currently working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest films of the year.

Now, here is an exciting update about the film. The buzz is that producer Ram Charan expects Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to do a pre-release business of around Rs 120 crore worldwide which is quite an astronomical figure. Reports further state that the Yevadu hero wants the film's AP/TS re-releases business to be around Rs 90 crore which is on the higher side.

While Chiru is a big star, many fans feel that quoting such a high price for the rights is not a good idea. The film will be releasing in various languages, in addition to Telugu, but these versions might not really rake in much moolah, which is a cause of concern for all parties.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, being directed by Surender Reddy, features Chiranjeevi in the role of a freedom fighter while Nayanthara plays his leading lady. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan and Sudeep too are a part of the cast.

