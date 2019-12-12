Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Tamil TRP Ratings: Overtakes Baahubali 2!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Chiranjeevi starrer was one among the top releases of the year, which hit theatres in October 2019. The movie was released in various languages and most recently, the Tamil-dubbed version of the movie had made its television premiere. Reportedly, the film was aired on Sun TV on December 1, 2019, and has managed to fetch record TRP ratings for its television premiere.

According to reports that have come up, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's television premiere fetched a TRP rating of 15.44. It has also turned out to be one among the top-viewed Tamil programmes of the past week. Reportedly, the Chiranjeevi starrer has even overtaken Baahubali 2 and is now, leading the race in terms of TRP ratings of the Tamil-dubbed version of popular Telugu movies.

Baahubali 2's Tamil version, which was an overwhelming success, had fetched around 10.33 TRP ratings for its television premiere. Reportedly, the movie is currently at the fourth spot in the all-time top 5 list.

The Tamil-dubbed version of the Mahesh Babu starrer 1-Nenokkadine is presently at the second spot and the critically acclaimed movie's television premiere had fetched a TRP rating of 13.06. Spyder, which also starred Mahesh Babu in the lead, is at the third spot with 10.4 TRP ratings. Baahubali, the blockbuster movie, is at the fifth spot with 8.3 TRP ratings.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Tamil-dubbed version couldn't make much of an impact at the box office window but still, the film has been lapped up by the mini-screen audiences and the TRP ratings indicate the same.

In the Tamil version of Sye Raa, it was Aravind Swamy who had dubbed for the lead character. Along with Chiranjeevi, the big-budget movie featured actors like Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and others in important roles.