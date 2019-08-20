Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser To Be Out At 2:40 PM: Chiranjeevi Fans Excited

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is one of the biggest movies of the year. The historical-drama, directed by Surender Reddy, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which is a positive sign. Now, here is a major update about the movie. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser will be unveiled today (August 20, 2019) at 2:40 PM during a grand event in Mumbai.

The buzz is that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser is going to feature some strong dialogues and stunning visuals. It might also offer a fresh perspective regarding India's freedom struggle. Given Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's period setting, the teaser's background score too might have a grand and larger-than-life feel to it.

Pawan Kalyan has lent his voice to the Sye Raa Narasimha teaser, which might up its recall value big time.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy revolves around the exploits of a freedom fighter and highlights the atrocities committed under the British rule. The film reportedly features a war sequence that was shot against a budget of Rs 45 crore. Nayanthara and Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the Ram Charan-produced movie. Sudeep, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan and 'India's Biggest Superstar' Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the cast.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be released in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam) on October 2, 2019.

Once Sye Raa hits screens, Chiranjeevi is likely to turn his attention to Chiru 152, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features him in the role of a Naxalite and has plenty of commercial elements. The buzz is that Ram Charan will be making a 'Special Appearance' in the movie, however, this has not been confirmed yet.

